CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt recalled its ambassador from
Israel on Wednesday after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip
killed Hamas's top military commander and at least six other
Palestinians, presidential spokesman Yasser Ali said.
"President Mohamed Mursi has followed the Israeli brutal
assault in which a number of martyrs and sons of the Palestinian
people were killed," Yasser Ali said in a statement aired on
television.
"On this basis he has recalled the Egyptian ambassador from
Israel; has ordered the Egyptian representative at the United
Nations to call for an emergency meeting at the Security Council
... and summoned the Israeli ambassador in Egypt in protest over
the assault," the statement added.
"On behalf of the Egyptian people the president gives his
condolences to the Palestinian people over their martyrs," Ali
said.
Egypt has recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv on previous
occasions, including August, 2011 when Israeli forces killed
five Egyptian security personnel along the border while pursing
gunmen.
Egypt also withdrew its envoy during Israel's 1982 invasion
of Lebanon and heavy Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip in 2000.
Egypt's new Islamist government has said it honoured the
1979 peace agreement with Israel, a ground-breaking event in
Middle East history, but analysts say growing anti-Israeli
sentiment in Egypt, stoked by the assault on Gaza, would
increase pressure from Islamists on Mursi.
Around 100 people protested near Tahrir Square in central
Cairo on Wednesday against the Israeli strikes in Gaza,
chanting: "From Tahrir to Palestine, it is one people not two."
Egypt's state news agency said Hamas leadership hailed
Mursi's decisions.