CAIRO, April 4 Egyptian officials have
indefinitely postponed a trip to Rome to discuss the
investigation into the murder of an Italian student whose body
was dumped on the outskirts of Cairo in February, judicial and
security sources said on Monday.
Human rights groups have said torture marks on the body of
Giulio Regeni, 28, indicated he died at hands of Egyptian
security forces, an allegation the Cairo government denies.
The case has raised fresh questions about accusations of
police brutality in Egypt, a strategic ally of the West and an
important trade partner for Rome.
Egyptian officials were initially due in Italy on April 5
and later postponed the trip to April 7 but have now put it off
again. The security and judicial sources did not provide a
reason for the decision.
A senior Egyptian interior ministry official told Reuters
the investigation concluded that Regeni - who was researching
the rise of independent trade unions in Egypt - was being
watched by security services but that it did not mean that they
killed him as suspected by human rights groups.
On March 25 Egyptian police said they had discovered
Regeni's bag and passport following a shootout with a criminal
gang whose members had posed as policemen.
Italian officials dismissed the story and Regeni's family
said it was clear Regeni had not been killed for criminal gain.
The case has caused friction between Egypt and Italy, though
it is unlikely to lead to a permanent rift because of the two
countries' trade ties and Egypt's strategic role in the Middle
East.
On Sunday, Egypt's mass circulation Al-Ahram newspaper ran a
front-page editorial by its chief editor calling on the
government to take the case seriously or risk a break in ties
with Rome, an unusual move for a state-run publication.
