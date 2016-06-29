ROME, June 29 The Italian Senate voted on
Wednesday to halt supplies to Egypt of spare parts for F16
warplanes in protest against the killing of Italian student
Giulio Regeni earlier this year.
Italy has repeatedly complained that Egyptian authorities
have not cooperated to find those responsible for the
28-year-old student's death, and in April it withdrew its
ambassador to Egypt for consultations.
However Wednesday's vote in the Italian Senate marked the
first commercial steps taken against Cairo. After a heated
debate, the upper house of parliament passed the so-called
Regeni amendment by 159 to 55.
Regeni, who was doing postgraduate research into Egyptian
trade unions, was last seen by his friends on Jan. 25. His body,
which showed signs of torture, was found in a roadside ditch on
the outskirts of the Egyptian capital on Feb. 3.
Nicola Latorre, a senator from Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
Democratic Party, said the vote was aimed at putting pressure on
Egypt to help "the truth emerge more quickly" over the killing.
Centre-right lawmakers warned that it would hurt relations
with "an ally in the fight against terrorism."
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Gavin Jones;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)