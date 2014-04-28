* Pan-Arab channel accused Cairo of "expropriation"
* Three Jazeera journalists on trial in Egypt, deny charges
* Jazeera's move likely to deepen Qatari-Egyptian tension
(Adds Egyptian government reaction)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, April 28 The Qatar-based satellite
network Al Jazeera served Egypt with a $150 million compensation
claim on Monday for what it said was damage to its media
business inflicted by Cairo's military-backed rulers, a step
likely to worsen Qatari-Egyptian relations.
In a move aimed at drawing attention to what Al Jazeera
calls Egypt's unacceptable treatment of it and its journalists,
a lawyer acting for the pan-Arab channel told Reuters he had
handed a legal document detailing the claim to a representative
of the Egyptian government.
Egypt had begun a "sustained campaign" against Al Jazeera
and its journalists after the army toppled Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi in July last year, said Cameron Doley, a lawyer at
London law firm Carter-Ruck, which is handling the case.
"Al Jazeera invested substantial sums in Egypt," said Doley.
"The effect of this recent campaign by the military government
is that this investment has been expropriated. Egypt is bound by
international law to pay Al Jazeera just and effective
compensation."
Cairo had six months to settle the claim, filed in the
context of a bilateral investment treaty, he said, or face an
international tribunal.
A government spokesman declined to comment on the issue,
saying authorities had not received notice of the case.
Al Jazeera has invested at least $90 million in operations
in Egypt since it started broadcasting in the Arab world's
largest country in 2001, according to company figures. That
stake has included infrastructure and running costs for its four
channels, purchase of fixed assets like broadcasting equipment,
regulatory fees paid to the Egyptian state, and staff costs.
The $150 million claim would also cover anticipated future
losses arising from the effective shutdown of Al Jazeera's Egypt
operations, Doley said.
Qatar, a Gulf Arab monarchy that funds Al Jazeera, backs
Mursi's deposed Muslim Brotherhood, which Cairo has declared a
"terrorist" group. Qatari ties with Egypt have been strained
since the army ousted Mursi after mass unrest against his rule.
JAZEERA JOURNALISTS
Three Al Jazeera journalists are being tried in Egypt on
charges of aiding members of a "terrorist organisation", in a
case that human rights groups say shows the authorities are
trampling on freedom of expression.
All three deny the charges and Al Jazeera has said the
accusations are absurd. Egyptian officials have said the case is
not linked to freedom of expression and that the journalists
raised suspicions by operating without proper accreditation.
The trio - Peter Greste, an Australian, Mohamed Fahmy, a
Canadian-Egyptian national, and Baher Mohamed, an Egyptian -
were detained in Cairo on Dec. 29.
Earlier this year, an Egyptian prosecutor said Al Jazeera
journalists had published lies harming the national interest and
had supplied money, equipment and information to 16 Egyptians.
The foreigners were also accused of using unlicensed
broadcasting equipment.
Both state and private Egyptian media have fanned
anti-Brotherhood sentiment, suggesting anyone associated with
the veteran movement is a traitor and threat to national
security.
Egyptians often ask journalists in the streets whether they
work for Al Jazeera. Saying yes could mean a beating.
The Brotherhood renounced violence as a means of political
change decades ago and says it remains committed to peaceful
activism, denying any association with the surge in Islamist
insurgent violence since Mursi's downfall.
The crackdown on dissent has raised questions about Egypt's
democratic credentials three years after an uprising toppled
veteran autocratic president Hosni Mubarak and raised hopes of
greater freedoms. Mursi won power in a free election in 2012.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall)