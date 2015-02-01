UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
CAIRO Feb 1 Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy is expected to be released from an Egyptian prison within days, a security official said on Sunday.
The official said paperwork work was being completed that would allow authorities to deport Fahmy to Canada. The comments followed the deportation of Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste to Australia. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
WASHINGTON, May 8 Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates said on Monday she warned the White House in January that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been compromised and could have been vulnerable to blackmail by Russia.