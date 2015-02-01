CAIRO Feb 1 The fiancée of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy said on Sunday she was hopeful he would be released from an Egyptian prison soon and deported to Canada.

"His deportation is in its final stages. We are hopeful," Marwa Omara told Reuters shortly after Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste, who was jailed with Fahmy, flew to Australia after being deported. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)