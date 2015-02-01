CAIRO Feb 1 Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste left Egypt for his native Australia on Sunday after serving 400 days in an Egyptian prison on charges that included aiding a terrorist group, four security officials said.

There was no immediate word on the fate of his two Al Jazeera colleagues -- Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed -- who were also jailed in the case that provoked an international outcry. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)