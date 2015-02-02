* Calls for release of two Jazeera colleagues
By Amena Bakr
DOHA, Feb 2 Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste
said on Monday it was a great relief to be freed from prison in
Egypt, but that he felt "incredible angst" about leaving two
imprisoned colleagues behind.
Greste was released on Sunday after 400 days in a Cairo
jail. He and two colleagues had been sentenced to seven years on
charges that included aiding a "terrorist" group, according to
security officials but the journalists have said they were
simply reporting the news when arrested in December 2013.
"This (release) has been like a rebirth," he said in an
interview on Al Jazeera, his first public remarks since he was
freed. He is in Cyprus for a few days until he travels home to
Australia.
Al Jazeera journalists Mohamed Fahmy, a Canadian-Egyptian,
and Baher Mohamed, an Egyptian national, remain in prison in
Cairo. They were sentenced last June to seven to 10 years on
charges including spreading lies to help "a terrorist
organisation" - a reference to the now-outlawed Muslim
Brotherhood.
Egyptian authorities accuse Qatar-based Al Jazeera of being
a mouthpiece of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Qatari-backed
movement which President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled in 2013
when he was Egypt's army chief.
An Egyptian court sentenced 183 Muslim Brotherhood
supporters to death on Monday on charges of killing police
officers, part of a sustained crackdown by authorities on
Islamists.
MORE RELEASES SOUGHT
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed
Greste's release and hopes that the cases of Fahmy and Mohamed
"will also be resolved shortly," U.N. spokesman Stephane
Dujarric told reporters on Monday.
"The secretary-general again underscores the importance of
safeguarding freedom of speech and association in Egypt,"
Dujarric said.
Egypt's Interior Ministry said on its Facebook page that
Sisi released Greste under a decree issued in November
authorising him to approve the deportation of foreign prisoners.
Greste said if it was appropriate for him to be free, it was
right for his two colleagues to be free, adding that he had only
found out about his release order an hour before he was allowed
to leave prison.
"I wasn't expecting it at all ... I can't tell you the real
sense of that mix of emotion, between a real sense of relief and
excitement, and also real stress in having to say goodbye to my
colleagues," said Greste, who described the two men as "family".
He called for the Egyptian authorities to release Fahmy and
Mohamed, who Greste said had suffered the most in prison because
he had missed the birth of his child.
Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird told the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp earlier on Monday that Fahmy's release was
"imminent". Baird did not elaborate, however, as to whether he
meant hours or days.
A security source said on Sunday that Fahmy was expected to
be released and deported to Canada within days.
"For Egypt, this has been a big step forward, I hope Egypt
keeps going down this path and releases the others," Greste
said.
Asked what he would most like to do now, he said: "Watching
a few sunsets. I haven't seen one of those at all for a very
long time. Watching the stars, feeling the sand under my toes.
The little things."
"You realise it is those little beautiful moments of life
that are really precious, and spending time with my family of
course. That's what's important, not the big issues."
(Additional reporting by Maggie Fick in Cairo, Michelle Nichols
at the United Nations, Randall Palmer in Ottawa; writing by
William Maclean; editing by Alison Williams and G Crosse)