CAIRO Aug 2 An Egyptian court on Sunday
postponed for the second time the verdict in the retrial of Al
Jazeera television journalists who have been charged with aiding
a terrorist organisation, a reference to the banned Muslim
Brotherhood, to Aug. 29.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released
on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody.
A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was
deported in February.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein;
Editing by Yara Bayoumy)