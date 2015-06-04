Al Jazeera reporter Peter Greste of Australia talks during an interview with Reuters in Sydney, Australia May 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

CAIRO A Cairo court on Thursday adjourned the retrial of Al Jazeera television journalists to June 11 for more closing statements by the defence team.

The journalists are charged with aiding a terrorist organisation, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood, which was outlawed in Egypt after the army ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi amid mass protests against his rule in 2013.

Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported in February.

The journalists were originally sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist organisation, which they have denied.

Egypt's high court ordered the retrial in January.

