By Colin Packham
SYDNEY Feb 2 The relief that Australian
journalist Peter Greste feels at being freed from prison in
Egypt is restrained by concern for his two colleagues who
remain in detention, his family said on Monday.
Al Jazeera journalist Greste was released on Sunday after
400 days in a Cairo jail and later left Egypt. He had been
sentenced to seven years on charges that included aiding a
terrorist group, security officials said.
Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy and Egyptian national Baher
Mohamed remain in prison. They were jailed for between seven and
10 years on charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist
organisation - a reference to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
It is the fate of his two Al Jazeera colleagues that is
tempering Greste's joy, his brother told a news conference in
the city of Brisbane.
"He's not going to forget his two other colleagues, there's
no doubt that his excitement is tempered and restrained and will
be until those guys are free. He won't give up until Baher and
Mohamed Fahmy are out of there," Andrew Greste said.
Greste is in Cyprus, his family said. No schedule was given
for his return to Australia but "beer and prawns" will be ready
when he gets back, his family said.
His family said they were unsure what prompted his release,
which came as a surprise, just days after Egypt suffered one of
its bloodiest militant attacks in years.
The Interior Ministry said on its Facebook page that
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi released Greste under a decree
issued in November authorising him to approve the deportation of
foreign prisoners.
The Greste family said they grateful for all the lobbying by
the Australian government, Al Jazeera and all the supporters of
the journalist.
"I think it's not just people here in Australia, it's been
all over the world that we've had support and assistance so
we've got thousands of people to thank," said Lois Greste,
Peter's mother.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)