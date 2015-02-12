CAIRO Feb 12 A Cairo court released two Al Jazeera journalists Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed after more than 400 days in jail, but did not dismiss the case against them.

Judge Hassan Farid said the next hearing would be on Feb. 23. Fahmy was released on 250,000 Egyptian pound ($32,765) bail, while Mohamed was released with no bail. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Michael Georgy)