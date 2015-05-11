(Adds Al Jazeera statement)
CAIRO May 11 An Al Jazeera television
journalist on trial in Egypt has filed a lawsuit in a Canadian
court accusing his employer of negligence and has demanded $100
million in compensation, his lawyer said on Monday.
Mohamed Fahmy, who spent more than 400 days in a Cairo jail
on charges of aiding a terrorist organisation, suggested Al
Jazeera's actions had landed him in jail. Fahmy is a naturalised
Canadian who gave up his Egyptian citizenship.
Fahmy and another Al Jazeera journalist, Baher Mohamed, were
originally sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison on charges
that included spreading lies to help a "terrorist organization",
a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Muslim Brotherhood was banned after the Egyptian
military overthrew former President Mohamed Mursi, whom the
group had backed. After it was banned, the Brotherhood was
publicly supported by Qatar, where Al Jazeera is headquartered
.
Peter Greste, an Australian colleague who was sentenced with
Fahmy and Mohamed, was freed and deported earlier this year. All
three denied the charges. In January, a court ordered a retrial,
citing procedural flaws.
"It's sad to see Fahmy and his lawyer repeating criticisms
of Al Jazeera made by the Egyptian authorities," said an Al
Jazeera spokesman.
"It's what his captors want to hear at this stage of the
retrial. All governments have news outlets they don't like, but
they don't use spurious grounds to put journalists in jail. If
Fahmy wants to seek monetary compensation from anyone, it should
be from his jailers."
At a news conference in Cairo, Fahmy's lawyer, Joanna
Gialason, said the lawsuit asks the court to declare Al Jazeera
negligent in its conduct towards Fahmy. It says the network
should pay $100 million in punitive and remedial damages for its
role in Fahmy's conviction and subsequent imprisonment.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's human rights record has
come under scrutiny since he, as army chief, toppled Mursi as
President in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.
A crackdown launched thereafter resulted in hundreds killed
and thousands of Muslim Brotherhood members put in jail.
Sisi has said that he wished the Al Jazeera journalists had
been deported and not put on trial.
