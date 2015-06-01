(Adds Al Jazeera denial, paragraph 8)
CAIRO, June 1 A Cairo court on Monday adjourned
the trial of three Al Jazeera television journalists for four
days after hearing the prosecution's closing argument that their
reporting had endangered Egypt's national security.
Australian journalist Peter Greste, who was released in
February after 400 days in jail and deported, has not returned
for the trial and the presiding judge only mentioned him once
when reading out the names of the accused.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who gave up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were present to
hear the argument that their meetings with members of the
outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and use of the word "coup" to
describe the army's July 2013 seizure of power had harmed the
country.
The three were arrested in December 2013 and originally
sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison on charges
including spreading lies to help a terrorist organisation.
Egypt's high court ordered a retrial in January and Fahmy
and Mohamed were released on bail in February, shortly after
Greste was deported.
The three journalists, whose case prompted an international
outcry, were arrested after several months of protests by Muslim
Brotherhood supporters against the ousting of Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi.
Egyptian authorities accuse Qatar-based Al Jazeera of being
a mouthpiece of the Brotherhood, which was outlawed as a
terrorist organisation after then army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi unseated Mursi following mass protests against his rule.
Al Jazeera denies the allegations.
Greste told Reuters last week he feared he would be found
guilty in absentia at the retrial. Egyptian
courts usually declare absent defendants guilty as charged and
give them the option of a retrial if they turn themselves in.
The court will hear the defence's closing arguments in the
June 4 session, Greste's lawyer Mostafa Nagy said.
Separately, a Cairo criminal court sentenced in absentia 29
people, including seven minors, to between five and 10 years in
prison for charges including illegal assembly, threatening
violence and destroying public property, a judicial source said.
The defendants were arrested after a February 2013 protest
at the presidential palace in Cairo, one of many demonstrations
for and against Mursi in the months before his ouster.
The court had earlier released the defendants, who will be
retried if they are arrested or hand themselves in.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein;
Editing by Tom Heneghan and Dominic Evans)