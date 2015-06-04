CAIRO, June 4 A Cairo court on Thursday
adjourned the retrial of Al Jazeera television journalists to
June 11 for more closing statements by the defence team.
The journalists are charged with aiding a terrorist
organisation, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood, which was
outlawed in Egypt after the army ousted Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi amid mass protests against his rule in 2013.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released
on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody.
A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was
deported in February.
The journalists were originally sentenced to between seven
and 10 years in prison on charges including spreading lies to
help a terrorist organisation, which they have denied.
Egypt's high court ordered the retrial in January.
