(Updates with fourth journalist arrested, adds CPJ comment)
CAIRO Dec 30 Four Al Jazeera journalists have
been arrested in Egypt, the station said on Monday, after the
Interior Ministry accused the Qatar-based channel of
broadcasting illegally from a hotel suite with a member of the
Muslim Brotherhood.
Al Jazeera's offices in Cairo have been closed since July 3
when they were raided by security forces hours after the army
ousted the Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi from the presidency.
Qatar was a strong financial backer of the Brotherhood's
rule and its relationship with Cairo has deteriorated in recent
months as it vehemently opposes the army's overthrow of Mursi
and the crackdown on his movement that has followed.
"State security received information that a member of the
(Brotherhood) used two suites in a Cairo hotel to hold meetings
with other members of the organisation and turned the suites
into a press centre," the ministry said.
"(They) made live broadcasts of news that harms homeland
security, spreading rumours and false news to Qatar's Al Jazeera
channel without permits."
The Interior Ministry said a member of the Brotherhood and
an Australian journalist who works for Al Jazeera were arrested
and equipment was seized, including broadcast transmitters.
Al Jazeera said four journalists from its English news
channel had been arrested, a correspondent, two producers and a
cameraman.
Since Mursi was ousted, Egypt has faced some of its worst
violence in decades, which the government has blamed on Islamic
militants. It declared the Brotherhood a terrorist group last
week and has arrested thousands of its members, including Mursi.
U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel expressed concern about
developments in Egypt in a call on Sunday to Egyptian army chief
General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, discussing the "balance between
security and freedom".
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists on
Monday classified Egypt alongside Syria and Iraq as one of the
most dangerous countries for journalists to operate in.
"We condemn the arrests and call on the Egyptian authorities
to release those journalists," a CPJ Middle East and North
Africa representative said.
"We see that Egyptian authorities here are targeting
journalists, in general, especially if those journalists are
opposition journalists or are not following the lines the
government is taking," she said.
Egypt is pushing through a political transition that could
lead to presidential and parliamentary elections next year. A
constitutional referendum is due to take place in mid-January.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by
Alison Williams)