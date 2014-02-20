(Adds details, Human Rights Watch comment)
By Seham el-Oraby
CAIRO Feb 20 Egypt put three Al Jazeera
journalists on trial on Thursday on charges of aiding members of
a "terrorist organisation", in a case that human rights groups
say shows the authorities are trampling on freedom of
expression.
The journalists, wearing white prison outfits, appeared in
metal cages, a Reuters witness said. Six others identified as Al
Jazeera journalists are being tried in absentia.
Three of the Qatar-based television network's journalists -
Peter Greste, an Australian, Mohamed Fahmy, a Canadian-Egyptian
national, and Baher Mohamed, an Egyptian - were detained in
Cairo on Dec. 29 and remain in custody, Al Jazeera said.
All three deny the charges and Al Jazeera has said the
accusations are absurd. Egyptian officials have said the case is
not linked to freedom of expression and that the journalists
raised suspicions by operating without proper accreditation.
"Journalists should not have to risk years in an Egyptian
prison for doing their job," said Joe Stork, deputy Middle East
director at Human Rights Watch.
"The prosecution of these journalists for speaking with
Muslim Brotherhood members, coming after the prosecution of
protesters and academics, shows how fast the space for dissent
in Egypt is evaporating."
The court postponed the case, in which a total of 20 people
are on trial, to March 5.
"We believe we will be acquitted. The lawyers are fully on
board with us, they fully believe in our case, they fully
believe that we were just operating as journalists," said
Heather Alan, head of news gathering at Al Jazeera English.
"We don't have an agenda, we have nothing against Egypt, we
certainly don't lie or do biased reporting. So we believe that
we are innocent," she said, speaking outside the court.
Last month a prosecutor said Al Jazeera journalists had
published lies harming the national interest and had supplied
money, equipment and information to 16 Egyptians. The foreigners
were also accused of using unlicensed broadcasting equipment.
The 16 Egyptians are to face trial for belonging to a
"terrorist organisation", an apparent reference to the Muslim
Brotherhood, which has been protesting against the government
since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.
"I have been subjected to torture," said Suhaib Saed, who is
accused of being a member of a terrorist group.
The government has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist
group. The Brotherhood says it is a peaceful organisation.
Andrew Greste said his award-winning brother Peter had only
been in Cairo on a three-week assignment to replace a colleague.
"So it's completely, from my point of view, unbelievable to
have those accusations levelled against him," he told Reuters
outside the court.
"The most difficult thing for him is the mental challenge of
staying positive and focused and not allowing the conditions
that he's living under to become overwhelming and depressing."
The Gulf state of Qatar, which funds Al Jazeera, backs the
Muslim Brotherhood. Its ties with Egypt have been strained since
army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted Mursi last
year after mass protests against his troubled one-year rule.
Both state and private Egyptian media have whipped up
anti-Brotherhood sentiment, suggesting anyone associated with
the group is a traitor and a threat to national security.
Egyptians often ask journalists in the streets whether they
work for Al Jazeera. Saying yes could mean a beating.
The crackdown on dissent has raised questions about Egypt's
democratic credentials three years after an uprising toppled
autocrat Hosni Mubarak and raised hopes of greater freedoms.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by
Alistair Lyon)