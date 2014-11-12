CAIRO Nov 12 President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
issued a decree on Wednesday allowing him to repatriate foreign
prisoners in Egypt, state media said, a move that could enable
the release of an Al Jazeera journalist now serving a seven-year
jail term.
Peter Greste, an Australian citizen, was sentenced in June
along with Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed Fahmy and Egyptian
Baher Mohamed, all from the Qatar-based television network.
They were detained in December and convicted six months
later of spreading lies to help a "terrorist organisation" - an
allusion to the Muslim Brotherhood outlawed after the army
toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in mid-2013.
Al Jazeera has said that the accusations against the three
journalists are absurd. Western governments and human rights
groups have condemned the case, with the United Nations
questioning Egypt's reputation and the independence of its
judiciary.
"The president issued a law on Wednesday allowing (him) to
agree to surrender and transport non-Egyptian convicts and
suspects to their countries to be tried or have their punishment
implemented," the official news agency MENA said.
"This decision comes in the framework of upholding the
nation's interests and preserving Egypt's international
image...," MENA quoted presidential spokesman Alaa Yousef as
saying.
The report did not mention the Al Jazeera journalists, but
there are few other criminal cases involving foreigners in Egypt
and none that have received as much international attention.
Sisi said in July that he wished the imprisoned Al Jazeera
journalists had been deported and not put on trial.
He initially reacted to their sentencing by saying he would
not interfere in court verdicts, but his subsequent comments
suggested he might use his presidential power to pardon the
journalists, who have an appeals hearing set for Jan. 1.
The Gulf state of Qatar, which funds Al Jazeera, supports
the Brotherhood. Its relations with Egypt have been strained
since Mursi's ouster following mass protests against his
troubled one-year rule.
Sisi proceeded to crack down hard on Mursi's supporters in a
campaign that has expanded to include secular and liberal
activists, including some of the leading members of the 2011
popular uprising that ousted veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)