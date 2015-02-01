UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
CAIRO Feb 1 Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste, imprisoned in Egypt 400 days ago on charges that included aiding a terrorist group, will be deported to his native Australia on Sunday, Egypt's state news agency reported.
Two security officials confirmed that an order had been given for Greste's release. There was no immediate word on the fate of his two Al Jazeera colleagues -- Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed -- who were also jailed in the case that provoked an international outcry. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
WASHINGTON, May 8 Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates said on Monday she warned the White House in January that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been compromised and could have been vulnerable to blackmail by Russia.