By Shadi Bushra
CAIRO, March 19 The trial of two Al Jazeera
television journalists was adjourned until March 25 on Thursday
after the court ordered the creation of a new technical
committee to review their work
The decision came after expert witnesses, who had previously
said the Al Jazeera reporting had harmed national security,
admitted they had not seen all the video collected as evidence.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed are charged
with aiding a terrorist organisation -- a reference to the
Muslim Brotherhood.
The court heard testimony from a committee of technical
experts that had said last year the Al Jazeera journalists had
broadcast footage that was harmful to Egypt's security.
The judge said a new committee would have to be formed when
the witnesses said they had not seen all the available footage
before they had signed their damning report.
"I did not see them and I did not write a report on them,"
Mohamed Abdel Hakim, president of the original committee, said
when asked about some of the videos.
Outside of the courtroom, the defendants expressed cautious
optimism.
"Today I think our biggest success is that the technical
committee has collapsed and they have contradicted everything
they've said," Fahmy told reporters.
Fahmy and Mohamed were released on bail last month after
spending more than a year in detention. A third Al Jazeera
journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported earlier in
February.
"An encouraging start to our #AJRetrial. Prosecution
witnesses said nothing that suggests we were criminals or
terrorists," Greste said on his Twitter feed as he followed the
case from abroad.
The three were originally sentenced to between seven and 10
years in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a
terrorist organisation. Egypt's high court ordered a retrial in
January.
