CAIRO, June 16 An Egyptian court said on Monday
it would rule on June 23 in the case involving three Al Jazeera
journalists on trial for more than five months on charges of
aiding the Muslim Brotherhood, which the state has labelled a
"terrorist organisation".
The trio - Peter Greste, an Australian, Mohamed Fahmy, a
Canadian-Egyptian national, and Baher Mohamed, an Egyptian -
deny the charges and Al Jazeera has said the accusations are
absurd.
Human rights groups say the case shows authorities are
trampling on freedom of expression. But Egyptian officials have
said the trial is not linked to freedom of expression and that
the journalists raised suspicions by operating without proper
accreditation.
The crackdown on dissent has raised questions about Egypt's
democratic credentials three years after an uprising toppled
veteran autocratic president Hosni Mubarak and raised hopes of
greater freedoms.
Mohamed Mursi, a Brotherhood leader, was elected president
in 2012, but the army toppled him a year later following mass
protests against his rule. The general who led his ousting,
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, was elected president last month.
Both state and private Egyptian media have fanned
anti-Brotherhood sentiment, suggesting anyone associated with
the veteran movement is a traitor and threat to national
security.
Qatar, a Gulf Arab monarchy that funds Al Jazeera, backs the
Brotherhood, a position that has strained its ties with Egypt
and other Gulf Arab states since Mursi's ousting last July.
