* Jazeera reporter held without charge since last year
* Started hunger strike in protest in January
* Jazeera says he's being kept in solitary confinement
* Calls on world powers to secure his release
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, May 20 Qatar-based satellite network Al
Jazeera has written to world powers asking them to secure the
release of one of its journalists jailed in Egypt, accusing the
authorities in Cairo of endangering his life.
In a letter seen by Reuters, a lawyer acting for the
pan-Arab network said the health of Abdullah Elshamy, one of
four Al Jazeera reporters being held in Egypt, was "of the
gravest possible concern and in need of immediate attention".
Elshamy, who has been on hunger strike since Jan. 21 to
protest against his detention, is being held in solitary
confinement in dire conditions, the letter said.
"Mr Elshamy's situation is of grave concern; his health is
deteriorating and the Egyptian authorities show no sign of
providing appropriate medical care or of bringing an end to his
entirely unwarranted and indefensible detention without charge,"
Cameron Doley, a lawyer acting for Al Jazeera, wrote.
"Time is of the essence."
Al Jazeera's intervention, designed to put pressure on
former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ahead of a May
26-27 presidential election which he is expected to win, is
likely to further sour already poor Qatari-Egyptian relations.
Elshamy, who is Egyptian, was arrested in Cairo in August
last year while reporting on police dispersing supporters of
ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, toppled the previous
month by Sisi.
Qatar, a Gulf Arab monarchy that funds Al Jazeera, backs
Mursi's deposed Muslim Brotherhood, which Cairo has declared a
"terrorist" group. Qatari ties with Egypt have been strained
since the army ousted Mursi after mass unrest against his rule.
FAILING HEALTH
Doley, a lawyer for London law firm Carter Ruck, said in the
letter that Elshamy had acute anaemia, the onset of kidney
dysfunction, low blood pressure and hypoglycaemia, and that his
weight had dropped from 108 to 68 kilogrammes.
Recipients of the letter included U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry, the European Union's foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, British Foreign Secretary William Hague, French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius, and U.N. human rights chief Navi
Pillay.
Al Jazeera last month served Egypt with a $150 million
compensation claim for what it said was damage to its media
business inflicted by Cairo's military-backed rulers.
Three other Al Jazeera journalists are being tried in Egypt
on charges of aiding members of a "terrorist organisation", in a
case that human rights groups say shows the authorities are
trampling on freedom of expression.
All three deny the charges and Al Jazeera has said the
accusations are absurd. Egyptian officials have said the case is
not linked to freedom of expression and that the journalists
raised suspicions by operating without proper accreditation.
The trio - Peter Greste, an Australian, Mohamed Fahmy, a
Canadian-Egyptian national, and Baher Mohamed, an Egyptian -
were detained in Cairo on Dec. 29.
Earlier this year, an Egyptian prosecutor said Al Jazeera
journalists had published lies harming the national interest and
had supplied money, equipment and information to 16 Egyptians.
The foreigners were also accused of using unlicensed
broadcasting equipment.
Both state and private Egyptian media have fanned
anti-Brotherhood sentiment, suggesting anyone associated with
the veteran movement is a traitor and threat to national
security.
Egyptians often ask journalists in the streets whether they
work for Al Jazeera. Saying yes could mean a beating.
The Brotherhood renounced violence as a means of political
change decades ago and says it remains committed to peaceful
activism, denying any association with the surge in Islamist
insurgent violence since Mursi's downfall.
The crackdown on dissent has raised questions about Egypt's
democratic credentials three years after an uprising toppled
veteran autocratic president Hosni Mubarak and raised hopes of
greater freedoms. Mursi won power in a free election in 2012.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)