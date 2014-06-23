CAIRO, June 23 Egypt rejected on Monday foreign criticism of its judicial system and interference in its affairs after a court decision to sentence three Al Jazeera journalists to seven years or more in jail raised an international outcry.

"The Egyptian foreign ministry strongly rejects any comment from a foreign party that casts doubt on the independence of the Egyptian judiciary and the justice of its verdicts," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign ministry once again affirms that any interference in its internal affairs is rejected... and this is what the foreign minister confirmed in several contacts with international parties recently." (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Mark Heinrich)