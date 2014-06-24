(Adds detail, context)
CAIRO, June 24 Newly elected Egyptian President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday he would not interfere with
judicial verdicts, following an international outcry over
lengthy prison sentences given to three Al Jazeera journalists a
day earlier.
"We will not interfere in judicial rulings," Sisi said in a
televised speech at a military graduation ceremony in Cairo. "We
must respect judicial rulings and not criticise them even if
others do not understand this."
The journalists - an Australian, a Canadian-Egyptian and an
Egyptian - were each jailed for seven years on Monday for aiding
a "terrorist organisation", a reference to the banned Muslim
Brotherhood.
The sentences were widely criticised by rights groups and
Western governments, with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
calling them "chilling and draconian" and the U.N. warning of "a
risk that miscarriage of justice is becoming the norm in Egypt."
Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that
it "rejects any comment from a foreign party that casts doubt on
the independence of the Egyptian judiciary and the justice of
its verdicts."
Sisi was elected last month, less than a year after removing
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a member of the Brotherhood,
following mass protests against his rule.
The Brotherhood, which says it is a peaceful organisation,
was banned and declared a terrorist group after Mursi was
toppled.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Andrew Heavens and John
Stonestreet)