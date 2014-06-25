By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, June 25
Egypt defended its
judicial system at the United Nations on Wednesday amid a global
outcry over the jailing of al Jazeera journalists, telling
diplomats and reporters that it respects the role of the media
and does not consider journalism a crime.
Diplomats from more than 17 countries, including eight
members of the U.N. Security Council, attended the meeting
organized by the U.N. Correspondents Association to show
solidarity with the three imprisoned Al Jazeera journalists.
Australian Peter Greste; Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed
Fahmy, Cairo bureau chief of Al Jazeera English; and Egyptian
producer Baher Mohamed were jailed on Monday for seven years.
All three denied the charge of working with the now banned
Muslim Brotherhood.
The cases sparked global outrage. The United States called
for the "chilling, draconian sentences" to be reversed.
"The Egyptian judicial system is very well-known for
providing full guarantees for the defendant," Egypt's deputy
U.N. Ambassador, Osama Abdelkhalek Mahmoud, told the meeting. "I
have confidence that the due procedures will be followed and
justice will be done in such cases and in all other cases."
A social media campaign pushing for the release of the
journalists uses the catchphrase "Journalism is not a crime."
"We fully subscribe to this wording you have used -
journalism is not a crime," he said. "We have 1,200 foreign
correspondents in Egypt working, none of them were harassed or
annoyed ... We highly respect the role played by journalists."
Deputy Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists,
Robert Mahoney, said some 67 journalists had been detained in
the Egypt since the government of former Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi was toppled in July.
"A lot have been let out, but today as we speak there are 14
journalists in jail in Egypt, including the three Al Jazeera
journalists," he said. "That makes Egypt ... the biggest jailer
of journalists in the Arab world, more than Syria."
Newly elected Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said
on Tuesday he would not interfere with judicial verdicts.
Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta told the
meeting at the United Nations that he believed the situation
could be resolved through creative diplomacy.
"Sometimes leaders like President Sisi of Egypt need some
way out. They have given a message, their message is heard, now
it's time to find a solution satisfactory to everybody," he
said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)