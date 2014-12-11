CAIRO Dec 11 Egyptian real estate company Amer
Group has won approval to start building the $989.40 million
Porto Dead Sea resort in Jordan over a period of seven years, it
said on Thursday.
"We received approval for the general plan of the (Porto
Dead Sea) project, in addition to building permits for the first
phase of beach only," the company said in a statement posted on
the Egyptian stock market website.
The project includes four five-star hotels, three malls and
a health and spa centre.
The Dead Sea is one of the most popular tourist sites in
Jordan.
Amer Group owns resorts, hotels, restaurants and shopping
malls.
