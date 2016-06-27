(Updates with confirmation of deportation)
CAIRO, June 27 Egypt on Monday arrested and
deported popular talk show host Liliane Daoud, security and
airport sources said, hours after the Lebanese journalist
announced the cancellation of her TV programme.
Daoud's deportation comes amid a growing crackdown on media
that has seen scores of journalists tried in court and jailed.
Her show, on the privately owned OnTV network, disappeared
from airwaves after the channel was sold by billionaire Egyptian
investor Naguib Sawiris in May.
"This is a campaign against respectable media and free
journalism ... all we were doing was presenting a respectable
show ... so we don't know what we are being punished for," said
Amer Tamam, the programme's editor-in-chief.
The show, Al-Soura Al-Kamila (the full picture), had drawn
both praise and criticism for its coverage of controversial
political topics only rarely explored on Egypt's predominantly
pro-government airwaves.
Daoud was taken from her home on Monday by passport control
officials, who said her work visa was no longer valid following
the cancellation of her show, security sources told Reuters.
Daoud's lawyer, Ziad al-Alemi, told Reuters he had been
unable to reach his client after she was detained.
"Liliane Daoud has officially been enforcedly disappeared
and we are going to file a police report ... we do not know
where she is," Alemi said.
Airport sources later confirmed that Daoud had been placed
on a plane en route to Beirut.
"I am announcing the official termination of my contract
with OnTV after five years that began in 2011," Daoud posted on
her Twitter account shortly before her arrest.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Mohamed
Hassan; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Andrew Roche and Mary
Milliken)