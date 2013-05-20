WASHINGTON May 20 The United States on Monday
expressed concern over defamation charges brought against two
Egyptian journalists critical of President Mohamed Mursi and
called on the government to condemn actions that stifle freedom
of expression.
Public Prosecutor Talaat Ibrahim, appointed by Mursi in
November, ordered the criminal trial of Magdi El Galad, editor
in chief of El-Watan newspaper, and Alaa El-Ghatrify, its
managing editor, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported.
Over the last few months several journalists, talk show
hosts and comedians in Egypt have been charged with defamation,
and activists accuse the government of using the courts to crack
down on dissent.
El-Watan is fiercely critical of Mursi and the Muslim
Brotherhood, the Islamist group that has dominated Egypt since
former President Hosni Mubarak was toppled in political protests
in 2011.
State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said such
charges were a "step backward" for Egypt's democratic transition
and urged Egyptian authorities to speak out against such
actions.
"Such charges do not conform to Egypt's international
obligations, do not reflect international standards regarding
freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, particularly in a
democratic society, and represent a step backward for Egypt's
democratic transition," he said.
Ventrell said the United States had made clear its concerns
privately to Egyptian officials. "Part of the issue here is that
some of this is being dealt through the judicial branch, but we
are calling on the government themselves to make a statement,"
he added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)