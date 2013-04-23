CAIRO, April 23 Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi's legal adviser resigned on Tuesday amid controversy over
the ruling Muslim Brotherhood's attempts to force out thousands
of judges, state television reported.
An official at the presidency said they were aware of the
report of the resignation of Mohamed Fouad Gadalla but had no
immediate official comment.
Opposition daily Al-Masry Al-Youm quoted Gadalla as saying
that the army and the judiciary were among Egypt's cleanest
institutions and should be reformed from within and not be
subject to outside interference.
