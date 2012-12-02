Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
CAIRO Dec 2 An influential body representing Egyptian judges will urge its members not to supervise a Dec. 15 referendum on a draft constitution, said a source in the organisation, in a blow to President Mohamed Mursi.
The source said the decision over the referendum was made at a Judges' Club board meeting in Cairo on Sunday. Club decisions are not binding on its members.
The Club had voiced strong condemnation of a Nov. 22 decree issued by Mursi that expanded the president's powers and shielded them from judicial review.
.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.