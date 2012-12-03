* Supreme Judicial Council to oversee vote, says Mursi
adviser
* Any boycott by judges threatens plebiscite's credibility
* Mursi sees constitutional referendum as way out of crisis
By Tom Perry and Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Dec 3 Egypt's Supreme Judicial Council
has agreed to supervise a referendum on a draft constitution, a
legal adviser to President Mohamed Mursi said on Monday,
although some judges have called for a boycott.
Judicial dissent has complicated the Islamist leader's plan
to end a crisis over Egypt's troubled political transition by
driving through a new constitution in a snap vote on Dec. 15.
The judiciary oversees voting in Egypt by law.
The influential but unofficial Judges Club urged colleagues
on Sunday to shun the referendum which Mursi hopes will douse
anger over a decree he issued on Nov. 22, greatly expanding his
powers and temporarily putting himself above the law.
Such a boycott, even if not all judges joined it, could
undermine the credibility of the plebiscite and worsen disputes
that have plagued Egypt's path to political change since a
popular revolt overthrew Hosni Mubarak nearly 22 months ago.
The judiciary, like Egyptian society at large, is split over
the vote on the constitution, the way in which it was drafted
and Mursi's decree, seen by his opponents as a power grab and by
his supporters as necessary to keep the transition on track.
"The Supreme Judicial Council has met and agreed to delegate
judges to oversee the constitutional referendum," Mohamed
Gadallah, the legal adviser to Mursi, told Reuters.
He said about 10,000 members of the judiciary are needed to
monitor the vote. These do not all have to be judges and could
include officials in prosecutors' offices for example.
There was no immediate comment from the judicial council,
the body which formally oversees judicial affairs.
"It is still unclear how many judges will be boycotting,"
said Elijah Zarwan, a fellow with The European Council on
Foreign Relations, adding that even a partial boycott could hurt
the credibility of the referendum.
Many judges voiced outrage at Mursi's Nov. 22 decree, which
caused unrest in which three people were killed and hundreds
wounded. Even his justice minister and vice president - brothers
who were formerly respected judges who advocated judicial
independence in Mubarak's time - have expressed misgivings.
"SCORCHED EARTH"
The constitution, which if approved would override the
decree, is itself contested by opposition groups who say the
Muslim Brotherhood hijacked the drafting of a document they say
has no legitimacy in a deeply polarised society.
"Settling this matter using the ballot box is an
illegitimate trick representing false democracy," liberal
opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei said on his Twitter feed.
The opposition has called for another mass protest on
Tuesday in Cairo's Tahrir Square, the cradle of the anti-Mubarak
revolt. Mursi's opponents have camped out there since Nov. 23.
The Judges' Club boycott call carries echoes of Mubarak's
days, when independent-minded sections of the judiciary refused
to oversee elections unless he enacted judicial reform.
One leading figure in that campaign for judicial
independence, former Judges' Club head Zakaria Abdel Aziz, said
the judges had a "national duty" to oversee this referendum.
"A lot of judges called me and they are heading in the
direction of supervising the referendum," he told Reuters.
"The head of the Judges' Club is pushing in the direction of
scorched earth," he said. "He and some of those that support him
have pulled the judges into a political battleground."
Ahmed el-Zind, who now heads the Judges' Club, has staunchly
opposed Mursi's decree, taking the side of the former prosecutor
general, a Mubarak-era appointee sacked under its provisions.
"We will not supervise a referendum that slaughters the
nation's rights," Zind, who critics say only found his
enthusiasm for an independent judiciary after Mursi took office,
told Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper in comments published on Monday.
The Judges' Club recommendation for a referendum boycott by
judges is not binding. Its earlier call for a judicial strike
against Mursi's decree met partial success, with the Cassation
Court and Egypt's highest appeals court ceasing work.
On Sunday the Supreme Constitutional Court, the highest in
the land, followed suit, complaining that Mursi supporters
outside its headquarters were intimidating the judges.
The court had been due to hear cases contesting the legality
of parliament's Islamist-led upper house and of the assembly
that wrote the constitution, which was handed to Mursi on
Saturday.
Essam el-Islambouli, a lawyer, said he expected a majority
of judges to refuse to supervise the referendum.
But Essam el-Erian, deputy leader of the Brotherhood's
Freedom and Justice Party, told Reuters most judges would fulfil
their role on Dec. 15 "because, in the nature of their work, the
judges do not accept orders from anyone".