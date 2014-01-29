Theranos reaches agreement with U.S. health regulator
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
CAIRO Jan 29 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country's largest dairy product and juice makers, plans to invest 400 million Egyptian pounds ($57.5 million) in 2014, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
The investments will include expanding production capacity in the juice business as well as starting production at a yoghurt factory and setting up and improving logistical sales points and branches, it said.
($1 = 6.9618 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark POtter)
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday that the Trump administration will review and reform the five-year-old free trade agreement between the two countries.