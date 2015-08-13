CAIRO Aug 13 Egypt's stock exchange will freeze
the shares in Juhayna owned by its chairman Safwan
Thabet because of his alleged links to the banned Muslim
Brotherhood, once an official request is received, state media
said on Thursday.
Exchange chairman Mohamed Omran said Thabet's shares in
Juhayna, one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers,
would be frozen as soon as the bourse received an official
letter from a committee responsible for managing Muslim
Brotherhood assets, state news agency MENA reported.
The Muslim Brotherhood was banned in September 2013 and a
committee was formed to seize and manage the assets of alleged
members of the organisation.
Omran said the freeze would not affect other shareholders in
the company, MENA said.
"The company's shares will be available for trading as
normal, while Safwan will be prohibited from selling, purchasing
or disposing of his shares," MENA said.
Thabet could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by
Mark Potter)