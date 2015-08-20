(Adds Aberdeen comment, writes through)
CAIRO Aug 20 The chairman of Juhayna,
Egypt's largest dairy products and juices producer, has been
barred from trading on the Cairo bourse and his shares have been
frozen, two stock market sources familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
The move comes after the chairman, Safwan Thabet, was last
week subject to an asset freeze by a committee formed by the
government and tasked to seize and manage the assets of those
with alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood, which was banned
in September 2013.
Thabet's lawyer denies his client has any links to the
Brotherhood, which was removed from power by the military after
mass protests against its rule.
"The bourse received a letter (from the authorities)
requesting the suspension of Safwan Thabet's (trading) codes and
the codes were indeed suspended during Wednesday's trading
session," one of the sources said. "He will not be able to buy
or sell any shares on the bourse."
No-one at Juhayna could immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier on Thursday UK-based fund company Aberdeen Asset
Management said it had increased its stake in Juhayna to
5.08 percent from 4.38 percent.
Mubashira Bukhari, investment director at Aberdeen, said the
accusations against Safwan Thabet had no effect on Aberdeen's
view of the company.
"We remain long-term shareholders. Nothing has changed in
terms of our perception of the company because of the recent
events," Bukhari said.
Thabet directly owns a 0.34 direct stake in Juhayna but
controls 51.02 percent of the company through an investment
company he co-owns with members of his family and other
investors.
Juhayna shares closed flat at 8 Egyptian pounds, having
plummeted more than 7 percent earlier this week.
