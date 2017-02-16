(Adds background and quotes)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO Feb 16 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries
will cut investment in 2017 due to consumers' low
purchasing power and raise prices by 5-10 percent this year, the
company's chief executive said.
Juhayna, Egypt's largest dairy and juices producer, expects
first-quarter profit to fall but results should begin to improve
in the second quarter, CEO Seif El Din Thabet told Reuters.
"We have invested around 450 million Egyptian pounds in 2016
from a total of 500 million pounds of expected investments,"
Thabet said. "This year we will decrease investment and it will
be much less than last year because of the recession and low
consumer purchasing power."
Established in 1983, Juhayna makes juice, milk and yoghurt
products for export across Africa and the Middle East. It also
sells a limited range in European and U.S. markets.
Record inflation triggered by a currency float on Nov. 3 and
IMF-endorsed austerity measures has further dented the
purchasing power of ordinary Egyptians already suffering the
effects of years of economic and political turmoil.
Core inflation hit its highest in more than a decade in
January at 30.86 percent.
"Our production capacity sufficient for our needs until
2018, accordingly there is no urgent need for expansion. We want
to focus on improving our cash flow," he said.
Inflation is forecast to rise again this year as further
austerity measures are expected.
The company has gradually increased prices by 35 percent in
2016 and is expecting to further increase its product prices.
