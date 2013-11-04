BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
CAIRO Nov 4 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country's largest dairy and juice makers, reported a 28-percent increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2013 on Monday.
Juhayna's net profit rose to 308.2 million Egyptian pounds ($44.74 million) until Sept. 30 from 240.0 million pounds in the same period last year. Revenues went up to 2.49 billion pounds in the first nine months of 2013 from 2.11 billion pounds a year earlier. The results came from a company statement reporting unaudited consolidated results. ($1 = 6.8883 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.