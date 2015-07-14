BRIEF-Rational Q1 profit after tax up 38 pct at 33.7 mln euros
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
CAIRO, July 14 Juhayna Food Industries , one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, reported second-quarter net profit of 65 million Egyptian pounds ($8.3 million), a 64 percent increase from the same period last year.
The company's revenue rose 16 percent to 1.1 billion pounds in the second quarter, it said in a statement.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Cairo newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
* Says its unit signed a strategic partnership framework with a Beijing-based E-commerce firm on B2B industry, big data, customer development and finance fields