CAIRO Nov 12 Juhayna Food Industries,
one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, on
Wednesday posted a 42.3 percent drop in third-quarter net profit
despite revenue growth, citing a surge in raw material prices
and higher financing costs.
The company reported net profit of 53.769 million Egyptian
pounds ($7.52 million) for the three-month period to the end of
September and revenues of 1.008 billion pounds, up 15.1 percent
on the same period last year, with particularly strong growth in
the dairy segment.
But revenues could not keep up with a 23 percent jump in the
cost of goods sold, largely on the back of rising raw material
prices, and a 35 percent rise in financing costs, Juhayna said
in a statement.
Profits were up from the second quarter, when Juhayna's net
income stood at 40 million pounds. Management expected "modest
improvement in margins" in the final months of 2014, the
statement said.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Safwan Thabet told
Reuters last month he expects Juhayna's profits to recover in
2015 after a nearly 100 percent increase in the cost of raw
materials squeezed margins this year.
"We remain confident in the prospects for both our company
and our industry in 2015 and beyond, particularly as raw
material costs have eased in the period and as we see signals of
a broader economic improvement that should positively impact the
nation's consumer market," Thabet said in a statement.
Established in 1983, Juhayna makes and exports juice, milk
and yoghurt products across Africa and the Middle East, and
sells a limited range into European and U.S. markets too.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
