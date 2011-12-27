CAIRO Dec 27 Egyptian garment marker El
Nasr Clothing & Textiles Co (Kabo) reported a wider
net loss for the first quarter, the bourse said on Tuesday.
Net loss for the quarter was 5.65 million Egyptian pounds
($938,700), compared with a loss of 1.25 million Egyptian pounds
in the same period last year, according to a bourse statement.
The firm has retail outlets in Egypt under its flagship
brand Jil.
Kabo is 49 percent owned by Amwal Al Arabia, the textiles
arm of Arab Cotton Ginning Co and sister company Egypt
Ginning. Kabo owns Wave, a local apparel retailer, and has a
stake in Alexandria Spinning and Weaving.
Last August, the company, one of the earliest public firms
to be privatised, said it lost exports worth about 4 million
Egyptian pounds after it was hit by a labour strike inspired by
the Egyptian uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak in
February.
($1 = 6.0190 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by
Vinu Pilakkott)