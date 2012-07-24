Islamic State releases video showing gunman in Tehran parliament attack
CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has asked Hisham Kandil, a relatively young government minister little known outside the country, to form a new government.
Below are some facts about prime minister-designate Kandil.
* Wears a beard as a sign of religious piety, one of Egypt's first ministers to do so, but has no known affiliation with any Islamist political organisation.
* He was appointed minister of irrigation and water resources in July 2011.
* Before that, he worked as chief water resources engineer at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Tunisia.
* Worked on Nile Basin water initiatives. He is president of the African Ministers Council on Water.
* Served as office director for irrigation minister and worked at irrigation ministry's National Water Research Centre.
* He has written a number of papers, including co-authoring an economic policy brief on food security in Africa for the AfDB. www.afdb.org/fileadmin/uploads/afdb/Documents/Publications/Afric Econo brief (Food security)_Africa Econo brief (Food security)2.pdf
* Born in 1952, Kandil graduated in engineering from an Egyptian university in 1984, went on to earn a masters degree in 1988 from Utah State University and a doctorate in irrigation in 1993 from North Carolina State University.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
