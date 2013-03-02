* Kerry on first visit to Arab world since taking office
* Egypt expects support from Washington - minister
* Egypt needs to cut energy subsidies - senior U.S. official
* Opposition to boycott lower house elections
* Protesters burn Kerry pictures outside foreign ministry
By Arshad Mohammed and David Stamp
CAIRO, March 2 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Saturday it is vital that Egypt revive its economy
and that the country's fractious political parties reach
agreement on painful economic reforms to secure an IMF loan.
The country's foreign currency reserves have dived to little
more than a third of levels before the 2011 revolution and the
budget deficit is soaring as a sliding Egyptian pound pushes up
the cost of state subsidies for imported fuel and food.
"It is paramount, essential, urgent that the Egyptian
economy get stronger, that it gets back on its feet," Kerry told
Egyptian and U.S. business executives in Cairo. "It's clear to
us that the IMF arrangement needs to be reached."
The Islamist government of President Mohamed Mursi said on
Thursday it would invite an IMF team to reopen talks on a $4.8
billion loan that was agreed last November but put on hold at
Cairo's request during street violence the following month.
Two years after the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, the most
populous Arab nation is deeply divided with many opposition
parties promising to boycott parliamentary elections due to be
held in four stages between April and June.
With an IMF deal likely to involve painful measures, Kerry
called for consensus on tackling the problems.
"We do believe that in this moment of serious economic
challenge that it's important for the Egyptian people to come
together around the economic choices and to find some common
ground," he said after meeting Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel
Amr.
Amr made clear that Egypt, which has a peace treaty with
Israel and has close military relations with the United States,
expected Washington's help in stabilising the economy.
"We expect from friends, particularly from the United
States, as a strategic partner to Egypt, to stand (by) Egypt
during this period in the economic arena," Amr said through an
interpreter, standing alongside Kerry at the Foreign Ministry.
Washington wanted to support democracy in Egypt, Kerry said,
but was not seeking to favour any one party over another in what
has become a deeply polarized society. He appeared to try to
combat the believe among some Egyptians that the United States
has in effect sided with the Muslim Brotherhood.
"We are not here to interfere, we are here to listen," he
said. "We are not here to urge anybody to take one particular
action or another ... What we support is democracy and the
people and the nation of Egypt."
CLASHES IN EGYPTIAN CITIES
A group of anti-Mursi demonstrators set fire to pictures of
Kerry outside the Foreign Ministry, the state MENA news agency
reported, before Kerry arrived to meet Amr.
Earlier, the demonstrators had marched from Tahrir Square,
the centre of the 2011 uprising. Some held up cartoons of Kerry,
portraying him with an Islamic beard, saying "Kerry - member of
the Brotherhood". Others banners said "Kerry, you are not
welcome here" and showed the characteristic moustache and fringe
of Adolf Hitler superimposed on pictures of Mursi.
The protest was peaceful. However, youths fought interior
ministry police on Saturday in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura,
where one protester was killed and dozens injured. In the Suez
Canal city of Port Said, protesters torched a police station,
security sources said.
While these protests were unrelated to Kerry's visit, they
were examples of the frequent outbreaks of unrest. Clashes are
commonplace, with protesters demanding that Mursi reform the
interior ministry's police force. Police reform was a main
demand of the uprising that toppled Mubarak.
SLIM HOPES
Hopes for consensus between the ruling Islamists and
opposition parties seem slim. Liberal and leftist opposition
parties plan to boycott elections because of a new constitution
produced by an Islamist-dominated assembly and other grievances.
Kerry met opposition leaders on Saturday but many senior
figures were missing from the round table talks, including
Hamdeen Sabahy, who came a close third in presidential elections
last year but had refused to attend the meeting.
However, Kerry met separately with Amr Moussa, a former Arab
League Secretary-General and defeated presidential candidate,
and spoke on the telephone with another party leader, former
U.N. nuclear agency head Mohamed ElBaradei.
Kerry said he would talk to Mursi on Sunday about what the
United States could offer Egypt, including economic assistance,
support for private business and boosting Egypt's exports to the
United States. But Washington needed to know "that Egypt is
going to make the right fundamental economic decisions with
respect to the IMF", he said.
Signs of economic stress abound. Imports of wheat, needed to
feed a fast growing population of 84 million, are down sharply
so far this year even though the government said food importers
are getting priority allocation of dollars.
Earlier this month, the government also announced a 50
percent rise in the price of subsidised fuel oil for customers
outside priority industries that include food and power
production. The central bank has reduced the supply of dollars
auctioned to commercial banks, forcing many businesses to turn
to the black market for foreign exchange.
Earlier, a senior U.S. official said Washington believed
Egypt needed to increase tax revenues and cut energy subsidies
to secure an IMF loan - measures likely to be highly unpopular
if Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood government forces them through.
Egypt's investment minister has expressed hope that a deal
could be done with the IMF by the end of April.
The loan was delayed due to violence over a planned rise in
taxes. While the tax rise was withdrawn, Mursi is likely to face
more trouble as any cuts in subsidies demanded by the IMF will
push up living costs in a country where poverty is rife.