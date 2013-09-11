CAIRO, Sept 11 (The Gulf Arab state of Kuwait will
deposit $2 billion in aid in Egypt's central bank next week, the
Egyptian central bank governor said on Wednesday.
Hisham Ramez told the Al Arabiya television network the
money would stay in the central bank for five years.
A political crisis that began when the army overthrew
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3 has hammered Egypt's
economy.
In July, Kuwait pledged to provide $4 billion in aid to
Egypt, matching pledges by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates that showed Gulf Arab approval of the Egyptian army's
ousting of Mursi.
Kuwait's state news agency said the package would comprise a
$2 billion central bank deposit, a $1 billion grant and $1
billion in oil products.
Kuwait has in the past cooperated with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
in offering financial aid for Gulf neighbours hit by social
unrest such as Bahrain and Oman, and also for Morocco and
Jordan. Gulf Arab states view Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood with
deep suspicion.
The aid from the three Gulf Arab oil producers is expected
to help Egypt avoid a balance of payments crisis and overcome
fuel shortages that partly caused a wave of public anger against
Mursi.
It will also ease pressure on Cairo to conclude long-running
talks with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion
loan. But a surging fiscal gap will remain a pressing challenge
for the Egyptian government, analysts say.
