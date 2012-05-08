CAIRO May 8 Egyptian ceramics maker Lecico said on Tuesday it made a net profit of 12.7 million Egyptian pounds ($2.10 million) in the first quarter of 2012, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

Sales grew 33 percent from the same period a year earlier to 287.5 million pounds and earnings before interest and tax climbed 20 percent to 35.6 million pounds, the company said in a statement on its website.

It attributed the sales gain to a continued recovery in the Libyan market, growing regional demand for its tiles and growth of sanitary-ware sales to new markets and equipment manufacturers in Europe. ($1 = 6.0387 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)