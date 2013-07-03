BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
CAIRO, July 3 Egypt central bank moved its closing time for accessing overnight lending forward as a Wednesday army deadline that could trigger a military takeover backed by protesters approached, a banker said.
Banks must submit lending requests by 12:45 p.m. (1045 GMT) instead of 4:30 p.m. The central bank earlier told banks to close their branches three hours early and advanced the time for a foreign currency auction.
The military has set a deadline of about 5:00 p.m. for President Mohamed Mursi to agree to a power-sharing deal with his rivals, an ultimatum that Mursi has rejected.
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.