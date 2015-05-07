(Recasts with Sisi)
By Mahmoud Mourad
CAIRO May 7 A group of Ethiopians who had been
kidnapped in Libya arrived at Cairo airport on Thursday after
Egyptian army forces rescued them, state media quoted Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as saying.
But one Ethiopian in the group, and a Libyan source, appeared
to cast doubt on that version of events, saying the men had only
been held up by Libyan immigration.
State TV broadcast live footage of Sisi greeting about 30
Ethiopians who had arrived on an Egyptian government plane.
"Sisi announced during a seminar the success of the armed
forces in returning the Ethiopian brothers who had been
kidnapped in Libya," state news agency MENA reported.
The state broadcast gave no details of their identity, the
manner of their release or circumstances of detention.
Security sources told Reuters that Egyptian intelligence
services had provided Libyan authorities with information that
helped them free the Ethiopians who had been held by armed
groups in the cities of Derna and Misrata.
One of the Ethiopians said they had been held by Libyan
immigration authorities.
"The Libyan government came and took us to the anti-illegal
immigration body and then the Egyptian government took us from
there," he told reporters at the airport. That account was
confirmed by a Libyan official.
A statement from the Egyptian presidency's office said Sisi
had greeted 27 Ethiopian citizens who represented "the first
batch of returning Ethiopian brothers from Libya".
Sisi has repeatedly called for international efforts to
combat Islamist militants in Libya, which has descended into
chaos since veteran autocrat Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011
during the "Arab Spring" uprisings.
The former army chief has portrayed himself as a champion of
moderate Islam in a battle against what he calls the global
existential threat from groups such as Islamic State, which
seized large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq.
Last month, a video purportedly made by Islamic State
appeared to show militants shooting and beheading about 30
Ethiopians in Libya.
Militants professing loyalty to Islamic State have claimed
several high-profile attacks on foreigners in Libya this year,
including the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians in February.
The killing of the Egyptians prompted Sisi to order air
strikes on Islamic State targets in OPEC oil-producer Libya.
Libya's mayhem has complicated Sisi's efforts to combat
hardline Islamist groups at home, including pro-Islamic State
militants based in the Sinai.
"What happens in Libya is a concern for all of us, and we
are saying to the world that Libya should return a safe and
stable country for its people and even to its visitors," Sisi
told reporters at the airport.
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy and Ulf Laessing; Writing
by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)