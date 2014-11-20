CAIRO Nov 20 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi urged the United States and Europe on Thursday to help
the Libyan army in its fight against Islamist militants now to
save the country from requiring intervention on the scale of
Iraq and Syria.
Sisi said there was a danger to the region from conflict in
Libya where two governments vie for legitimacy, one in Tripoli
linked to Islamist militias, and an internationally-recognised
government in the eastern city of Tobruk.
Egypt says militants cross the border to help Egyptian
jihadist group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis attack Egypt's security
forces in the Sinai Peninsula. Ansar swore allegiance earlier
this month to Islamic State, which is now facing U.S.-led air
strikes in Iraq and Syria.
"When we deal with terrorism only in Iraq and Syria, Libya
will begin to be an attractive region affecting the stability
of... Libya and its neighbours. We will need the same measures
happening in Iraq and Syria to be taken in Libya," Sisi said in
an interview with France 24.
"The international community - Europe and the Americans -
must help the Libyan national army regain its position and
combat terrorism in Libya to restore security and stability."
Conflict between rival governments is only exacerbated by
tensions between vying tribal groups, many having helped oust
dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Sisi reaffirmed on Thursday that Egypt was supporting the
Libyan army but said it had refrained from direct intervention.
"If we intervened directly, I would not hesitate to announce
that. But all we have done so far is to help the Libyan national
army, the Libyan parliament, and the Libyan government."
Egypt is training anti-Islamist Libyan forces on its soil
and sharing intelligence in a bid to stamp out militancy next
door.
Security officials say Libyan pilots in Egyptian warplanes
bombed militant targets in Libya earlier this year, but
officials in Cairo also say non-intervention is the guiding
policy.
"There are no Egyptian armed forces in Libya," Sisi said.
"We protect our borders from inside our borders."
