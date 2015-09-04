By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Sept 4
MILAN, Sept 4 Ten liquefied natural gas (LNG)
trading firms have been invited by state-run Egyptian Natural
Gas Holding Co (EGAS) to join a technical workshop, which
traders say amounts to a short-list of potential winners for a
major LNG tender.
Twelve companies sent through offers to supply Egypt with 45
LNG cargoes for 2015/2016 shipment and now two appear to have
been knocked out, traders said, based on the latest
communication by EGAS.
Among the 10 companies invited to attend the workshop are
Noble Group, PetroChina, Shell,
Gunvor, Vitol, Trafigura, Gas
Natural, BP and Engie.
Egypt has emerged as a major market for LNG and is
highly-sought after by traders who must contend with weakening
demand in Asia, oversupply and plunging prices.
According to two sources, EGAS copied all 12 participants
into an email but invited only 10 firms to join a workshop it is
holding to discuss shipping issues around its second LNG import
terminal, into which the 45 cargoes will be delivered.
"It does imply a short list of sorts, even if not an
official one," one of the sources said.
Another voiced a similar opinion.
A third trader said a formal short-list has not yet been
announced as technical evaluations of bids for the new floating
import terminal continue.
The floating regasification and import terminal, which
converts super-cooled LNG into gas, would be Egypt's second
following the import terminal from Norway's Hoegh LNG
, which began operating in April.
