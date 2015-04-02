(Adds details, background)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt moved closer to easing its
chronic power shortages on Thursday as the arrival of a floating
import terminal marked the start of imports of super-cooled
liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The Hoegh Gallant floating storage and regasification unit
(FSRU) from Norway's Hoegh LNG arrived off Ain Sukhna
on the Gulf of Suez, an official at state gas board EGAS told
Reuters.
It is carrying an initial cargo of 160,000 cubic metres of
LNG.
Egypt has exported LNG in the past, but the Hoegh Gallant
will allow the country to begin imports.
Energy is politically sensitive in Egypt, where
dissatisfaction with persistent power cuts has sparked protests
that have helped topple two leaders in four years.
Energy consumption is rising and production falling, turning
Egypt from an energy exporter to a net importer and forcing the
government to seek energy from abroad to head off the country's
worst energy crisis in decades.
The country is more than $3 billion in arrears to foreign
energy companies, partly from diverting gas set for export to
energy-starved domestic users.
Hoegh signed a five-year contract with Egypt in November
2014 to provide the import terminal and the country has since
agreed to a number of LNG import deals.
EGAS has agreed to import 33 LNG cargoes from Trafigura
, 9 from Vitol, 7 from Noble,
and 6 from Algeria's Sonatrach, to be delivered in this year and
next.
Last month, EGAS signed a deal to import 35 LNG cargoes from
Russia's Gazprom over five years.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by
Michael Georgy and Jason Neely)