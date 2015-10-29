* Egypt hopes to stop importing LNG by 2020
* Zohr has potential 30 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Oct 29 The huge Zohr natural gas field
discovered by Eni off the coast of Egypt, could tip the
country back into exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG), making
the bright spot of demand it has created in an oversupplied
global gas market short-lived.
Once an energy exporter, declining oil and gas production
and increasing consumption had turned Egypt into a net energy
importer, but the discovery of the largest gas fields ever found
in the Mediterranean could reverse this.
Egypt entered the LNG market with a burst of imports earlier
this year, making it one of the world's top growth markets,
after leasing a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU)
from Norway's Höegh LNG for five years in April.
Just a few months later its fortunes changed with Eni's
announcement of the discovery of the Zohr field that potentially
contains 30 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.
"We felt comfortable in Egypt's demand for LNG over
a five-year period and we still feel that there's a good chance
Höegh Gallant will serve for longer, but it all depends on how
quickly local reserves are developed," said Richard Tyrrell,
chief executive of Höegh LNG Partners LP.
In a sign of Egypt's strong import demand, Tyrrell said the
Höegh Gallant was probably the best utilised FSRU in the world.
Egypt has since added a second FSRU leased from
Singapore-based Norwegian gas shipping company BW Gas
.
Offshore gas fields typically take several years to come on
stream, however, as Egypt already has some of the infrastructure
in place it's expected to be able to accelerate the process.
A source at the ministry of petroleum said the government
expects production at Zohr to begin at some point in 2018,
seeing LNG imports begin to decline as soon as the field comes
online, with the hope that Egypt can stop importing LNG by 2020.
The source did not comment on any plans to export gas.
Egypt's energy supply will also be boosted by British oil
major BP's plans to begin gas production at its north
Alexandria concession in early 2017 rather than the previous
timeframe of mid-2017.
Matthew Phillips, an analyst at shipping brokerage Clarksons
Platou, estimated that for Egyptian LNG exports to resume, Zohr
would need to produce close to its full potential, to offset
falling domestic production and imports via the two FSRUs.
"Not too many people are optimistic the gas price is going
to be higher anytime soon - either LNG or natural gas, so that
takes the pressure off any importer, it buys Egypt some time to
figure out what they want to do with their domestic gas
strategy," said Phillips.
LNG prices LNG-AS have halved over the past year as new
projects have caused a glut in supply.
"LNG was viewed as a luxury for some countries in the past
versus say coal and the price gap has narrowed considerably,"
Phillips added.
For now, Egypt will continue to import LNG, with consultancy
Energy Aspects forecasting volumes of 0.7 million tonnes per
month in the first quarter of 2016.
(Additional reporting by Eric Knecht in Cairo, editing by David
Evans)