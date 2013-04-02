* Planning minister targets reserves of $16 bln by end-June
* Below $19 bln target previously given by government
* Egypt negotiating loans with Arab Monetary Fund, others
* IMF says $4.8 bln loan size could be changed
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, April 2 Egypt aims to boost its foreign
currency reserves to $16 billion by the end of June, the
planning minister said on Tuesday, offering a lower target than
the government had previously announced.
The reserves stood at $13.5 billion at the end of February,
barely enough to cover three months of imports for a country of
84 million that buys much of its food and fuel from abroad.
Egypt's central bank governor Hisham Ramez told reporters in
Dubai that the reserves had gone "down a little bit" in March,
adding that the March number would be published in the next two
days.
Planning minister Ashraf al-Araby, also in Dubai for a
meeting of Arab finance ministers and central bankers, said
Egypt would reach the target of $16 billion with help from
international donors. In February, the government had given a
higher end-June target of $19 billion.
"About $190 million has entered the central bank in the past
few days. This will, God willing, allow us reach the amount we
want, of about $16 billion by the end of June 2013," al-Araby
told al-Arabiya television in Dubai.
He said Egypt had received pledges of about $1 billion from
the World Bank, $500 million from the African Development Bank,
$900 million from the European Union and $450 million from the
United States.
Egypt is also seeking a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund, which said on Tuesday that it could
conceivably change the loan's size depending on Egypt's needs.
IMF officials are due to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday to discuss
the loan.
Egypt's finance minister, Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy, told
al-Arabiya on Tuesday that he was negotiating a loan worth $465
million with the Arab Monetary Fund, another multilateral body.